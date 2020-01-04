|
|
Jon R. Seeley
December 30, 1954 - January 1, 2020
Middletown, NY
Jon R. Seeley of Middletown, a retired truck driver, passed away on January 1, 2020 in Middletown. He was 66.
Son of the late Reeves and Clara Mott Seeley, he was born on December 30, 1954 in Middletown, NY.
Jon previously worked in the shipping department for President Container Group II. He was a member of the Bloomingburg Fire Department.
He was the widower of Linda J. Seeley.
Survivors include his children: Richard Edwards and his companion, Kathy of Middletown, Brian Edwards of Cuddebackville, Kevin Edwards, Lori Barker and her husband, Jay of Springfield, GA, and Brenda Champagne and her husband, Paul of Wurtsboro; his sister, Linda Jordan of Middletown and he is also survived by his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 with the Bloomingburg Fire Department holding services at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Humane Society.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020