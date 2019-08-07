|
Jonathan David Freitas
December 15, 1959 - August 6, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Jonathan David Freitas of Bloomingburg, NY, a Banker for Trustco Bank, Ramsey, NJ and a lifetime resident of the area passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Newburgh. He was 59.
The son of Loretta Geisler Freitas and the late John Freitas, he was born December 15, 1959 in Newburgh, New York. He served in the Navy.
He was a member of MidHudson Christian Church, longtime member of the Newburgh Little League, sitting on the Board for 25 years, Orange County Chamber of Commerce, and volunteered at the Voices United 4 Change.
Survivors include his wife, Anne-Marie Freitas of Bloomingburg; four children: Karen Shaw and husband, Christopher of Middletown, NY, David Freitas and his wife, Erica of Bloomingburg, Rachel Bongiorno and husband, Arthur of Bloomingburg, Rebekah Freitas of Bloomingburg; four grandchildren: Dean, Judah, Giada, and Jameson; mother, Loretta Freitas of Newburgh; siblings: Barry Freitas of Spring Valley, Lilly Freitas of Newburgh, NY, Loretta Freitas and Fiance' Craig Profiro of New Windsor, NY and Brian Freitas of Newburgh, NY. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Freitas
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11 at Mid Hudson Christian Church, 2393 NY 300, Wallkill, NY 12589. Pastor Steve Aldrich will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to either Voices United for Change, 2001 Route 17M, Goshen, NY 10924 www.voicesUnited4change.org or Newburgh Little League, 537 Lakeside Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550, in Jonathan's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019