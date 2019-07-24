|
|
Jonathan Green
July 21, 1957 - July 20, 2019
Forestburgh, NY
Jonathan Green of Forestburgh passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Bassett Hospital. He was 61 years old.
He was the son of the late Leland and Sara A. (Rosen) Green, born on July 21, 1957 in Minnesota.
Jon is survived by his step-mother, Mary Louise Green, as well as his aunt, Arlene and her family and his extended friends and family at Crystal Run Village, where he resided for 50 years, and Sullivan County ARC Program.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Pennsylvania.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019