Jonathan James "Jim" Gibson
1957 - 2020
Jonathan "Jim", James Gibson
February 15, 1957 - August 2, 2020
Mongaup Valley, New York
A loving Father and Grandfather suddenly passed away at the age of 63 by an unfortunate accident.
He was a retired contractor from Walden, NY. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, father and brother: James, Myrtle and Greg Gibson. He is survived by his brother, Jeff; sister, Jill; children: Randy, Ed, Nicole, Jimmy; his sweetheart, Kristin and many grandchildren. He will be forever loved and missed by so many.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
