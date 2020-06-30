Jonnie A. Woolsey
1949 - 2020
Jonnie A. Woolsey
February 27, 1949 - June 28, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Jonnie A. Woolsey, 71, of Port Jervis, NY, and a long-time resident of Cuddebackville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Middletown, NY.
She lived life on her own terms and didn't take any nonsense from anyone. She had a heart as big as the whole outdoors. Her smile could light a galaxy. She loved her family beyond measure.
She was born on February 27, 1949 in Port Jervis, the daughter of Bennett and Ellen McKeeby Barnes. Jonnie retired as a teacher's aide for the Port Jervis School District after many years of dedicated service.
She was a member of the "Knit Wits." She loved reading books and watching movies. Jonnie enjoyed many wonderful years at Lake Champlain, having great fun and making long-lasting friendships.
She married Albert O. "Brud" Woolsey on July 29, 1965. He pre-deceased her on April 7, 2010.
Jonnie is survived by her son, Anthony J. Woolsey and his wife, Denise of Big Pond; her daughter, Gina McCann and her husband, Thomas of Port Jervis; her beloved grandchildren: Anthony and Andrew Woolsey; Liam, Natasha, Bradley and Brittany McCann and Robert Bauer; her ten great grandchildren; her sister, Tracey Abers of South Carolina; her brothers, Donald A. Barnes and his wife, Cindy of Glen Spey, and Guy B. Barnes and his wife, Kathy of Cuddebackville; and several nieces and nephews. Jonnie was pre-deceased by her brother, Kevin Barnes.
Cremation will take place at H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA. Private interment will take place at Howells Cemetery, Howells, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jonnie's memory to the Port Jervis Free Library, 138 Pike St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For information or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
