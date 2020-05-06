Jordan Marlin
August 25, 1936 - May 3, 2020
Monticello, NY
Jordan Marlin of Monticello, a retired sergeant for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Dept., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Kunkletown, PA. He was 83.
The son of the late Morris and Leah Marlin, he was born August 25, 1936 in the Bronx.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a longtime member of the Monticello Elks Lodge #1544. He had many friends and was loved by the community. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Frances Gomez Marlin; a son: Scott Marlin & his wife Vera; three daughters: Kim Marlin, Deborah Accomando and Belinda Picciallo & her husband Vito; a stepson: Raymond Franqui; thirteen grandchildren; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Kiss.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.