Jorge R. Lana
May 10, 1938 - March 7, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Jorge R. Lana of Montgomery, NY, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Middletown. He was 80. The son of the late Jorge Humberto and Maria Navas Lana, he was born May 10, 1938 in Ecuador, South America.
Jorge was a retired engineer for Crater Fuel Oil Co., Brooklyn, NY.
Our Father was taken suddenly from us and entered into Our Father's arms to give him rest. He was married to the love of his life, Marilyn for almost 50 years. They had a tumultuous love affair which bore four children who adored him and admired him for his unyielding strength, his brilliance, his unconditional love and his astonishing creativity. He was a poet, a musician and an artist. He worked hard and instilled the values of hard work and discipline to his children with all the love he knew how to give. He wanted us to be the BEST, to have the BEST and love the BEST. He did everything "His Way" just like Frank Sinatra and he threw the greatest of all parties. His legacy lives on through his grandchildren, his babies as he called them. They were his angels, now he is OURS. Not a moment will go by that we won't think of him and miss him. Our hearts are truly broken.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Lana; son, George Lana; daughter, Patricia Lukan and her husband, Edward; daughter, Linda Lana and Ishmeal; son, Joseph Lana; grandchildren, Edward Jr., Gabriella, Nicholas and Anthony; sisters, Patty Goldman and her husband, Norman, Brunny Hernandez and her husband, Louie; brothers, Becker Lana and his wife, Ariceles, Teddy Lana; and his many loving nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brother, Franklin.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. A funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019