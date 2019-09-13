|
Jose "Joey" A. Pabon, Jr.
November 30, 1969 - September 11, 2019
Goshen, NY
Jose "Joey" A. Pabon, Jr., age 49 of Goshen, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home. Mr. Pabon was born November 30, 1969 in Bronx, NY. He is the beloved son of Jose A. and Rosa (Guzman) Pabon. He married the love of his life, Maria Pabon (Ramos); they have been together for 25 years.
He was employed by NYPD, New York, NY for 22 years, was a first responder on 9/11 and retired as a Police Sergeant in 2015. He relished in many memories with his fellow men and women in Blue.
He is survived by his wife: Maria Pabon; his parents: Jose A. Pabon and Rosa Pabon; his children: Christy, Tiffany, Michael and Matthew; brother, Vincent, sister, Donna, and cherished nieces, nephews and so many other dear family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, September 15 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, September 16 at St. Columba Church, 127 High St., Chester, NY.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Joey's name to https://www.gofundme.com/f/sgt-jose-joey-pabon
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019