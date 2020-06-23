Jose Antonio Nieves
July 29, 1963 - June 19, 2020
Woodbourne, NY
Jose "Antonio" Nieves formerly from Monticello, NY passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. He was 56.
The son of Carmen Maria Colon and the late Jose Angel Nieves Sr., he was born July 29, 1963 in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico.
Antonio was a hard worker and loved by many. He was a family man who always went above and beyond for his wife and children. He loved spending time with his family and family gatherings, always the life of any party. He loved playing sports with his children and coached the girls little league team. Antonio would make you laugh with his quick wittiness and smart remark. To know him was to love him. He had such a kind and gentle spirit that will be missed by all.
Antonio is survived by his wife, Brenda Nieves; a son, Thomas Gates-Nieves; two daughters, Heidi Gates-Nieves and Kassie Gugliotta; four grandchildren, Aria Smith, Lyla Smith, Josephine Slater and DanLeon Slater; his mother, Carmen; three brothers, Jose, Robert and Gabe Nieves; two sisters, Marleine Abreu and her husband, Jose and Sonia Gugliotta and her husband, Guy; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Elsie Guerra.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 1 at 10:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home and at the church, and facemasks are required.
Memorial contribution can be made in memory of Gabriel "Xavier" Nieves to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, NY 10595 www.mariafarerichildrens.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.