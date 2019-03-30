Jose Ferrante

March 10, 1940 - March 27, 2019

Plattekill, NY

The world lost its most gentle soul, Jose Ferrante, of Plattekill, who passed away, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in New York City. He was the son of the late Benedetto and Teresa Ferrante. He was born on March 10, 1940, in Lima, Peru.

Jose retired from the MTA as a Signal Crew Chief after 30 years of service. Prior to joining the MTA, Jose worked in many different capacities from welding to designing and crafting high-end lettering and signage using many different materials. He was a very talented craftsman.

Jose loved his family more than anything else. He always had a ready smile. No one ever remembers him being angry or saying a cross word, ever. He never missed celebrating a birthday or holiday with his family. He will be greatly missed by all.

Jose is survived by his loving brother, Vicente Ferrante and his wife Violetta; sisters, Joanna Desroches and her husband Paul, and Teresa MacLean and her husband David; sisters-in-law, Nellie and Edith Ferrante; nine adoring nieces and nephews, as well as 14 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Teresa, father Benedetto, and his brothers, Dominick and Benito Ferrante.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550. A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, April 2, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 433 South Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. Burial services are immediately following Mass at the Modena Rural Cemetery, Rte 32, Gardiner, NY.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019