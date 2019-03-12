Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Cardenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Luis Cardenas Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose Luis Cardenas Jr. Obituary
Jose Luis Cardenas, Jr.
July 10, 1985 - March 10, 2019
Middletown, NY
Jose Luis Cardenas, Jr., a local resident since 1995 died unexpectedly at Orange Regional Medical Center on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was 33 years old.
He was employed by Arnoff Moving and Storage.
The son of Jose Cardenas Sr. and Auri Mejia, he was born in Chicago on July 10, 1985. He was brought up in a spiritual and loving family and had a great respect for their Mexican heritage. He adored his two children, his five siblings and his parents who treasured their times with him. Jose enjoyed video games and Dragon Ball Z magna, and had a passion for riding his quad. He was an avid collector.
Jose is survived by his loving parents: Jose Sr. and Auri; his five siblings: Kareni Sanchez and her husband, Rudy, Alejandro and his wife, Sara, Ruby, Johanna and Stephanie Cardenas, all of Middletown; and his two children: Jose Luis III and Isabella. He is survived by three nephews.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York. A service of Remembrance will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now