Jose Luis Cardenas, Jr.
July 10, 1985 - March 10, 2019
Middletown, NY
Jose Luis Cardenas, Jr., a local resident since 1995 died unexpectedly at Orange Regional Medical Center on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was 33 years old.
He was employed by Arnoff Moving and Storage.
The son of Jose Cardenas Sr. and Auri Mejia, he was born in Chicago on July 10, 1985. He was brought up in a spiritual and loving family and had a great respect for their Mexican heritage. He adored his two children, his five siblings and his parents who treasured their times with him. Jose enjoyed video games and Dragon Ball Z magna, and had a passion for riding his quad. He was an avid collector.
Jose is survived by his loving parents: Jose Sr. and Auri; his five siblings: Kareni Sanchez and her husband, Rudy, Alejandro and his wife, Sara, Ruby, Johanna and Stephanie Cardenas, all of Middletown; and his two children: Jose Luis III and Isabella. He is survived by three nephews.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 14 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York. A service of Remembrance will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019