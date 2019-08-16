|
|
Jose "Tito "Six" Olivera
August 9, 1963 - Saturday, July 20, 2019
Tampa, Florida
Tito was born August 9, 1963 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. He was the youngest of five children to his surviving and beloved mother Francisca Santiago-Rodriquez better known as "Panchita."
Tito lived most of his early years in Newburgh, NY where he was a well known DJ for DMU in the 80's. He later moved to Tampa, FL where he worked Maintenance for both Amalie Arena, once known as the "Ice Palace" and at Raymond James Stadium.
Tito loved music, riding his bicycle and being around friends and family. He was always the life of the party with his sense of humor and his dancing. He was a loving and caring person, devoted son to his beloved mother and always lending a helping hand.
Tito leaves behind cherish loving memories to his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. RIP Uncle Tito!
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019