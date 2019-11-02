|
Joseph A Badalucco of Montgomery, NY, a retired Pepperidge Farm Cookie route owner and lifelong resident of the area died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in the Bronx. He was 88.
The son of the late Samuel and Ethel Badalucco, he was born January 17, 1931 in Montgomery.
He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn at home; two sons, Mark Badalucco and his wife, Mariann of Walden, NY, and Joel Badalucco of Montgomery, NY; daughter, Lydia Badalucco of Bridgewater, NJ; grandchildren: Paige and Julia Santillo, Marie and Marisa Badalucco and Olivia Badalucco.
He was predeceased by his son, Anthony Badalucco; two brothers and sister.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors/Overhiser Funeral Home; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019