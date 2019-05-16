Home

Joseph A. Bernard Obituary
Joseph A. Bernard
November 23, 1939 - May 14, 2019
Middletown, NY
Joseph A. Bernard of Middletown, NY and a longtime resident of the area, peacefully passed away with family by his side on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY. He was 79.
Joe was born November 23, 1939 in Middletown, NY to the late Edward and Henrietta (Sliker) Bernard.
In 1957 Joe graduated from Middletown High School. He had many accomplishments along the way. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America. He was the Co-Owner / Operator of C & D Shell Service Station in Middletown, NY. In 1996 Joe was able to retire with 40 years of State Service as Head Cook from the Middletown Psych Center, Middletown, NY.
Joe had many loves in life, his grandchildren where his best and greatest love. Second, to the love and life he shared with his wife Sue whom he loved dearly. They went on countless cruises, enjoyed trips to the casinos and lots of laughs together. He had a passion for gardening and landscaping his many flower gardens around the house.
Joe leaves behind his loving wife of 32 years, Suzann; daughter, Elizabeth Petitti (Michael) of Middletown; brothers: Paul (Deborah) of North Carolina, Fred of Arkansas, Sylvester (Brenda) of Bloomingburg, NY, Delbert of New Jersey and John of Middletown; sisters: Henrietta Jones (Chester) of New Jersey, Alberta Kahrs (Frank) of Ferndale, NY and Edna Palmer (Larry) of Middletown; grandchildren: Kyle, Brittiany and Tyler of Middletown, Thomas, Amanda (Fiancée Kevin Snyder) and Kaitlynne of Arizona; great-grandchildren: Isaiah and Amber of Arizona; along with his partner in crime, Alley Cat; beloved sister-in-law, Betty Mann of New Hampton, NY.
Joe was predeceased by his first wife, Rose Kemp Bernard, and daughter, Lori-Jo Bednarik.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Monday May 20, all at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown. Burial will be in Howells Cemetery Howells, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Morgan Foundation c/o Robert Morgan, 1240 County Route 43, Narrowsburg, NY 12764 or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2019
