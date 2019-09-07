|
Joseph A. Biagiotti
April 24, 1965 - September 5, 2019
Forest Hills, NY
Joseph A. Biagiotti passed away Thursday September 5, 2019 at his home in Forest Hills, NY. He was 54 years old. Son of Albert J. Biagiotti and Theresa A. Walsh Biagiotti, he was born April 24, 1965 in Flushing, NY.
Joseph was a Systems Specialist - Network Services for Macy's Department Store in New York, NY. He volunteered for Macy's during all of the holiday festivities, such as the Thanksgiving Day Parade and 4th of July Fireworks.
Survivors include his mother, Theresa of Goshen, NY; his brothers: Kevin Hicks and his wife, Patricia of New Fairfield, CT, Brian Hicks and his significant other, Toni Teseriero of Narrowsburg, NY; his sisters: Diane Winfield and her husband, John of Johns Creek, GA, Karen Leiper and her husband, Ernie of Monroe, NY; his nieces: Sarah Keane, Lauren Mallis, Shannon Leiper, Cassie Hicks, Eryn Leiper; his nephew, Sean Leiper and his great nephews: Patrick and Ryan Keane. Joseph is predeceased by his father, Albert J. Biagiotti.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, September 9 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention https://afsp.donordrive.com/participant/Eryn-Leiper or Pets Alive, 363 Derby Rd., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019