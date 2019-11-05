|
|
Joseph A. DeSimone, Sr.
August 8, 1926 - November 4, 2019
Kiamesha Lake, NY
Joseph Anthony DeSimone, Sr. of Kiamesha Lake, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Sullivan Co. Adult Care Center in Liberty. He was 93. The son of the late Anthony DeSimone Sr. and Adeline Lagomarsino DeSimone, he was born August 8, 1926 in Manhattan, and raised in Harlem, NY.
Joe was a boxer in the Golden Gloves and his wife said, "he could do a mean lindy!" When first Joe moved to Monticello, he drove for the Intercity Bus Line with his brothers and his father. He proudly served during the Korean conflict in the United States Army. His career than took a different path. He became a harness driver at Monticello Raceway where his passion was his horse, Glen Cove Colonel. He spent many years working at the track in different positions from stall manager to starting judge for the United States Trotting Association. He was a volunteer for 30 years at the Goshen Historic Track. In recognition of losing one of their own, the raceway will be flying their flag at half-mast.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years: Rita Jennings DeSimone at home; a son: Joseph DeSimone (Dana) of Monticello; a daughter: Sherrie DeSimone of Monticello; a granddaughter: Angela Brodie; a great grandson: AJ Rodriguez; two great great grandsons: Anthony and Cameron; two brothers: Alfred DeSimone, and John DeSimone and his wife, Jackie of Monticello; a sister: Angela Mesceda of Harrisburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his step-mother, Peggy DeSimone; his brothers, Pasquale (Pat) and Anthony Jr. (Junior); and his sister, Marie.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. His funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Joe's family always knew how much they were loved by him and he will be greatly missed.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019