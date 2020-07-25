1/1
Joseph A. Favorito
1952 - 2020
Joseph A. Favorito
September 26, 1952 - July 23, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Joseph A. Favorito, "Poppy" of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area passed away at home in Montgomery on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was 67.
The son of Marie Guido Favorito and the late Anthony Favorito, he was born September 26, 1952 in Englewood, New Jersey.
Survivors include his mother, Marie Favorito of River Edge, NJ; sister, Linda Metaxes of Ramsey, NJ; brother, Anthony Favorito of River Edge, NJ; son, Michael Favorito and his wife, Jessica of Middletown, NY; daughter, Alisha Capicchioni and her husband, Richard of Montgomery; grandchildren: Julia, Nicholas and Andrew Capicchioni and Leo Favorito.
He was predeceased by his father, Anthony Favorito.
Joseph was a dedicated business owner for over 40 years in which he took great pride.
Poppy was best known for his great love of his children and grandchildren and attending their activities. He rarely arrived anywhere without bearing gifts and always put others before himself. He was a selfless father and grandfather who was always taking care of those he loved.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27th at The Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28th at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Name of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rosemary Brown
