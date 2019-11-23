|
Joseph A. "Joe" Flynn, II
June 18, 1936 - November 21, 2019
Formerly of Neversink, NY
Joseph A. "Joe" Flynn, II, 83, formerly of Neversink, NY, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Liberty, NY.
Joseph was born in Hackensack, NJ to Mary and Joseph Flynn on June 18, 1936.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as nothing made him happier than to be with family. In his younger years Joe enjoyed camping with his family, as well as visiting family and friends. He also had a love for animals especially his dogs.
Joseph has joined the love of his life, Gail in Heaven. He is survived by his son, Joseph "Joey" III (Leah) Flynn of Mobile, AL; daughter, Keri Ann (Michael) Cooper of Mongaup Valley, NY; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name can be made to your local animal shelter.
A service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019