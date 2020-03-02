|
|
Joseph A. Formisano
June 12, 1956 - February 29, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Joseph A. Formisano, 63, of Port Jervis, NY passed away February 29, 2020 in Saddle River, New Jersey. He was born on June 12, 1956 in the Bronx, NY, raised in New Rochelle, NY, the son of Anthony Formisano, Sr. and the late Eleanor Mandarano Formisano.
Joe retired as a clerk from the Port Jervis Postal System after 31 years of dedicated service.
He married Colleen O'Sullivan Formisano, who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, David Formisano at home; his daughters, Erin Formisano of Washingtonville, NY, Kristin Formisano of Pine Bush, and Johanna Formisano at home; his father, Anthony Formisano, Sr. of New Rochelle, NY; his sister, Maria Walter and her husband, George of Milford, Connecticut; his two brothers, Anthony Formisano and his wife, Carol of Redhook, NY, John Formisano and his wife, Susan of Garner, North Carolina, several nieces nephews and cousins.
A family statement read, "Joe lived life to the fullest. He thoroughly enjoyed seeing and speaking to all the familiar faces daily at the post office. Joe loved his family, above all he loved the Lord. He is now at peace with our heavenly father above".
Visitation will be private for family. Interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY. A celebration of Joe's life will be held 2 PM Thursday, March 5, at the Drew United Methodist Church, Sussex St., Port Jervis. Pastor Jake Hackel will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to Joni and Friends, 340 Highland Drive, Ste. 200, Mountville, PA 17554.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020