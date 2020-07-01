1/1
Joseph A. Lupinski Jr.
1941 - 2020
Joseph A. Lupinski, Jr.
February 26, 1941 - June 26, 2020
Goshen, NY
Joseph A. Lupinski Jr., 79, of Goshen, NY entered into rest on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home in Goshen.
Joseph was born February 26, 1941 in Warwick, NY, the son of Joseph A. Lupinski, Sr. and Mary K. (Uszenski) Lupinski. He married Gloria J. Johnson on March 31st 1973.
He was a Produce Farmer and owned and operated JLJ Produce Farms, Inc., Pine Island, NY. Joe was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, beekeeping, birding and nature overall. For many years Joe would travel far north of the Canadian border to fish for large northern pike on the Pipmuacan Reservoir. This yearly voyage was made with his father Joe Sr., brother, Richard and family friends. Later in retirement life he enjoyed traveling, horticulture and spending time with his two granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Lupinski at home; son, Joseph A. Lupinski, III of Florida, NY; two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Paige Lupinski; godson, Randy Dagele; neighbors and lifelong friends: Dolores, Frank, Jr., Robert and Doreen Dagele.
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Lupinski; sister-in-law, Mary Sonak Lupinski and best friend, Frank Dagele, Sr.
Private family services are being held Wednesday, July 1, at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
