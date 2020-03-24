Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Joseph A. Malak


1941 - 2020
Joseph A. Malak Obituary
Joseph A. Malak
October 21, 1941 - March 21, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Joseph A. Malak, age 78 of Matamoras, PA, passed away March 21, 2020 at the Milford Health Care Facility, Milford, PA. He was born on October 21, 1941 in Passaic, NJ. He was the son of the late Joseph F. and Gladys Flis Malak of Garfield, NJ.
Joseph proudly served our country from 1959-1963 with the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Holy Spirit R.C. Church in Pompton Plains, NJ and graduated from Garfield High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University. He worked as a salesman for Xerox, Inc. in Oradell, NJ and Rimage Corp. of Eden Prairie, MN.
His wife of 55 years, Marie Behrens Malak of Bloomfield, NJ, survives at home. He is also survived by his two sons, Joseph B. Malak of Plainsboro, NJ, and James T. Malak and his wife, Lamis of West Milford, NJ; daughter, Nancy Natoli and her husband, Guy of Oak Ridge, NJ; his beloved grandchildren, Craig, Jenni, Melissa; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph was pre-deceased by his sister, Georgia Miszlay.
Due to the current health crisis, with love and respect to Joseph's family and friends, visitation and memorial services with military honors will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 237 E. Brown St., E. Stroudsburg, PA 1830 or to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020
