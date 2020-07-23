Joseph A. Manning
March 4, 1952 - July 21, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Joseph A Manning, 68, died on Tuesday July 21, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1952 in Bronx, NY to the late Thomas E Manning and Caroline T Manning. His godmother was Muriel Miller (Wiggie).
He was a graduate of John S Burke High School, Goshen NY, and employed by The Grooming Tree Hairstylist, Thomas Edward Hair Design, and Toodles for 40 years as a receptionist. He was the best hair shampooer the salon ever had. He loved baseball, especially the Mets. He was a collector of memorabilia and baseball cards, loved old cars and going to car shows, and also enjoyed his visits to the horse races. He was a huge fan of old TV shows, and had a passionate love for animals.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas E Manning and his wife Kathleen.
There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY. In keeping with Covid-19 regulations, facial coverings must be worn and social distancing followed. Due to occupancy restrictions a wait may be necessary. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at St Patrick's Church, 55 Grand St., Newburgh. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hudson Valley SPCA, 940 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.