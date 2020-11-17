Joseph A. Mennonna
October 10, 1934 - November 15, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Joseph A. Mennonna of Wurtsboro, a retired pharmaceutical chemist and longtime resident of Yankee Lake, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2020 at the Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. He was 86.
The son of the late Vincent "Jim" Mennonna and Mary Nardiello Mennonna, he was born October 10, 1934 in North Tarrytown.
Joe enjoyed several hobbies. He learned piano at a young age and performed as a pianist in various wedding and dance bands starting in his teens until 1976. He was an avid jazz enthusiast, in particular the cool and bebop eras from the 1940's until the 1960's and had the opportunity to hear many of these artists in person at the Birdland Club in New York City during the 1950's while in college at Columbia University. Joe also enjoyed building model airplanes since childhood as well as restoring and repairing classic automobiles, such as the Plymouth and Dodge of the 1940's, Triumph cars of the 1950's and the Volvo sport model "1800" which came out in the mid 1960's. He also served our country in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Ede Fykerud Mennonna at home; their children: Joseph A. Mennonna Jr. and his wife Lucyane Bouchardet of Wurtsboro, James E. Mennonna and his wife Megan of Edgewater, FL, Jane Ede Maselli and her husband Matthew of Stratford, CT, and John A. Mennonna and his wife Elisa of White Plains; and three grandchildren: Kelly Smith, John A. Mennonna Jr. and Carlo Maselli. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Andrew.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with a funeral service starting at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Sylvan Cemetery, Route 209 in Wurtsboro. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met. A limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home and face masks are required.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of their choice
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com