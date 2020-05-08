Joseph A. Mesaris

March 29, 1932 - April 30, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Joseph A. Mesaris passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Wingate Beacon in Beacon, NY. He was 88 years old. Joe was the eldest son of the late Joseph A. Mesaris, Sr. and Anna S. Kane. Joe was born March 29, 1932 in West Point, New York and raised by his beloved grandparents in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY.

He served in the U.S. Army in the 1950s, and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Newburgh, NY. He was a member of the V.F.W. DAV, Newburgh Pastime Athletic Club and the City of Newburgh NY Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame.

Joe was an amazing baseball player who was scouted by the Yankees and received an invitation to try-out in person. He played minor league ball well into his 30s. Joe was known for always being cheerful and never complained. His daughter Lisa always referred to him as the "perfect patient".

Survivors include his loving daughters, Joann Mesaris of Boca Raton, FL and her sister, Lisa M. Killough of New Windsor; his two grandsons, William and Robert, also of New Windsor; a sister, Shayne Sarvis of Rochester, NY and his former wife, Joan Mesaris of New Windsor who often visited and spent time with Joe; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the doctors, nurses, aids, and staff of Wingate Beacon, Beacon, NY who provided Joe with loving care. They were truly exceptional.

Due to the coronavirus burial will be private, in Calvary Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.



