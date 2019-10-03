Home

Paul W Harris Funeral Home
570 Kings Hwy South
Rochester, NY 14617
585-544-2041
Joseph A. Thiell Sr.

Joseph A. Thiell Sr. Obituary
Joseph A. Thiell Sr.
September 28, 2019
Rochester, NY
Joseph A. Thiell Sr. of Rochester, NY died on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 93.
Pre-deceased by his wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his children, Joseph (Carole) Thiell Jr., Bruce (Carol) Thiell, Catherine Thiell-Kamp; grandchildren, Joseph (Kelly) Thiell, Tara (Frank) Mandato, John (Megan) Thiell, Aaron (Sara) Thiell, Daniel (Coletta Fry) Thiell, Mark (Meredith) Thiell, Caroline & Taylor Kamp; nine great grandchildren; sister, Joy (William) Donaldson; several nieces and nephews.
Joe was an Army Air Force Veteran of World War II, 15th Airforce 464th Bomber Group, serving in Italy during 1944-1945.
The family extends a warm thank you to the staff and caregivers of Reservoir 3 at St. Johns Home and the Lifetime Care Hospice team.
Services and interment will be held in private. Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Home Foundation, 150 Highland Ave., Rochester, NY 14620. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
