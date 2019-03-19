Joseph A. Vanacore

March 20, 1932 - March 18, 2019

Newburgh, NY

Joseph A. Vanacore, 86, of Newburgh, entered into rest on Monday, March 18, 2019. The son of the late Michael and Anna (Flauto) Vanacore, he was born on March 20, 1932.

Joe was a graduate of Marlboro Central Schools (1950) and Rider College (now Rider University) in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, and has been licensed by New York State as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) since 1969. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, with active service in a variety of positions in Quartermaster Corps from January 1955 through January 1957.

Joe established practice as Certified Public Accountant in 1969, to found the firm presently known as RBT, Vanacore, DeBenedictus, DiGovanni & Weddell, Certified Public Accountants, Limited Liability Partnership, with offices at 3 Racquet Road, Newburgh, NY. He served as Managing Partner through 1989 and since then has served this Firm as a Consultant with emphasis on the more complex areas of the practice.

Joe was a member of New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1969. He served as President of the Mid-Hudson Chapter of NYSSCPA and for 3 years as a member of the Board of Directors of the NYSSCPA. He was a member of the Powelton Club and served as President, Treasurer and as a member of the Board of Directors for 13 years, a member of the Board of Directors at Cedar Hill Cemetery, a member of the Knights of Columbus for more than 30 years and was a Past Grand Knight, a member of the Advisory Board of Sacred Heart School for 25 years and was currently serving as a Consultant to several Newburgh area Roman Catholic parishes and parochial schools.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Patricia Cicale; his daughter, Jessica Cicale-Mahon and her husband Alex of Newburgh; his brother, Michael Vanacore and his wife Minette; his nephew, Michael Vanacore and his wife Barbara; his nieces: Margaret Homonchuk and husband Con and Melissa Carbone and husband Joseph; great-nieces and nephews: Philip and Michelle Donihe, Louie and Amelia Bach, and Jordan and Eva Carbone.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, March 21 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, March 22 at Sacred Heart Church, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019