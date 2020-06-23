Joseph A. Wood
April 3, 1942 - June 23, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Joseph A. Wood of Livingston Manor passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home with his family. He was 78.
Son of Joseph and Lena Wood, born on April 3, 1942 in Springfield Gardens, Queens, NY.
For many years he worked as a carpenter and painter. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, building model airplanes and woodworking. He loved traveling, fishing and spending time with family.
He is survived by his children, Joseph Wood Jr. and wife, Cecilia, William Wood and companion, Kimberly, Anthony Wood and his companion, Sue, Linda Fisk and husband, Kenneth, Jennifer Wood and her companion, Dale Taggart and Justin Wood; his grandchildren, Kristen Wood-Bowers and husband, James, Kenneth Fisk, Jr. and wife, Taylor, Daniel Wood and companion, Veronica, Paiton, Preston and Paxton and William; his great-grandchildren, Bryson, Brayden and Brinley. He is predeceased by his wife, Joann S. Wood, son, Michael Wood and brother, Ronald Wood.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's name can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550 or to the Livingston Manor Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 1, Livingston Manor, NY 12758.
The family would like to thank Hospice for caring for Joe during his time of need.
Limited visitation will be held from 4 to 7pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12788. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church, 22 Church Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
