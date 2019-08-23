|
|
Joseph Angerami
Marach 17, 1929 - August 21, 2019
Monticello, NY
Joseph Angerami of Monticello NY passed away on August 21, 2019. Born March 17, 1929 in Brooklyn NY, he was the son, Dominic Joseph and Minnie (Albino) Angerami.
Joseph is survived by his daughters: Jane Lake and her husband, Rick, and Gloria Cahalan; granddaughter, Tricia Cahalan; his brother, William Angerami of Florida; and many cousins and friends.
Joe was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Patricia; his sister, Dorothy Ragone; his son-in-law, Peter Cahalan and his daughters' mother, Rose Raimond.
No services are planned at this time. Joseph requested that his body be donated to Albany Medical College.
For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019