Joseph Anthony Detz
May 7, 1951 - April 20, 2020
Gardiner, NY
Joseph "Big D" "Poppa D" Detz, 68, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. The son of Joseph Francis and the late Louise (Alisandrelli) Detz, he was born in Newburgh, NY.
Joseph graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and the University of South Carolina where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Teaching. He worked as a math teacher for Marlboro and Newburgh School Districts, and also worked for the Town of Newburgh Recreation Department. Joe was a coach at OCCC, DCCC, Newburgh, Marlboro and Wallkill School districts, and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Plattekill.
Big D meant so much to so many people. He was known for giving unique nicknames, being a coach for over 35 years, a loving husband of 48 years, raising 3 children, welcoming a daughter-in-law and 2 sons-in-law into his family, and being able to be a huge part of his 9 grandchildren's lives. He had a larger than life character that you could count on for anything and everything. He was a great family man all around, not just to his family, but to anyone he came in contact with. In the last year he shifted his passion from coaching to being his grandchildren's biggest fan. Words directly from Poppa D "I'm proud of all my grandkids as they have achieved both athletically as well as educationally, which is a real good mix. They are also all great kids. I'm so proud of all of them. I love them all. I am truly blessed." Lastly his infamous "NEVER GIVE UP" will remain with us all forever!
Joseph is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of over 48 years, Cindy Rainey Detz; children: Joe Detz and his wife Jill, Suzanne DeGroat and her husband Derek, and Lori Hunt and her husband John, all of Wallkill; his sister, Nancy Detz of Newburgh; grandchildren: Kylie Detz, Bryce DeGroat, Jordyn Detz, Kyle DeGroat, JJ Detz, Emma Jo Hunt, Hailey DeGroat, Cole Hunt and Paityn Detz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law, Josephine and Alvie Rainey.
Services will be private, with a celebration of Joe's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Vassar Brothers Medical Center Foundation to support staff of COVID ICU, 45 Reade Pl., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, Healthquest.org
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020