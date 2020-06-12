Joseph Anthony Porco
April 22, 1961 - June 7, 2020
New Paltz, NY
Joseph Anthony Porco, 59, of New Paltz, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Born April 22, 1961 in Newburgh, New York, he was the son of Lillian (Truncali) Porco and the late Anthony Porco.
On June 2, 1984 in Marlboro, New York, he married Deborah Dee Dormeyer. They had over 36 happy years together before his untimely passing.
In addition to his mother, Lillian Porco, survivors include his wife, Deborah Dee (Dormeyer) Porco; his children, Timothy Porco and his wife, Rosie who is pregnant with his first grandchild due in October, of Gardiner, NY and Nicole Porco of New Paltz, NY; his siblings, Carolyn Scaturro of Newburgh, NY and Dominick Porco and his wife, Ingeborg of Little Falls, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
After graduating from Marist College with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting in 1983, Joe went to work for the family business that his parents started in 1954; Porco Energy Corporation in Marlboro, New York. He retired on December 31, 2019.
He was a member of the Marlboro planning board where he served as chairman for several years; former President of UNICO,1995-1997; Treasurer of the New York Propane Gas Association (NYPGA), 2002-2010; President of NYPGA, 2010-2012; board member of the New York Propane Education Research Council 2012-2018 and chairman, 2018-2020; New York State Director of the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA), 2018; member of the Hudson Valley Oil Energy Council, 2000-2018; Empire State Energy Association, 2000-2018; and the Convention Committee of NPGA, 2010-2020.
In 2018, Joe and Debbie co-founded Lucy the Rescue Dog, Inc., a 501(c)(3) dedicated to making the world a better place for animals by providing financial assistance to pet families in emergency situations. Joe served as the Treasurer and was a member of the board of directors.
He was an avid antique car collector and a member of the Mid-Hudson Valley Corvette Association, Antique Truck Club of America, and the Automobile Club of America.
The family is holding private services due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Joe's name be made to Lucy the Rescue Dog, Inc. Online donations can be made at www.LucytheRescueDog.org or checks be made payable to Lucy the Rescue Dog, Inc. and mailed to 301 State Route 32 S, New Paltz, NY 12561.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Joe's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.