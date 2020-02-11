|
|
Joseph Arthur Presher
August 28, 1942 - February 9, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Mr. Joseph Arthur Presher of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. He was 77.
He was born August 28, 1942 in Richfield Springs, NY the son of the late Ralph and the late Ethel Smith Presher.
Surviving are his loving wife Florence Presher of Sparrowbush, NY; daughter:Geraldine Presher; son, Joseph Presher, Jr.; two brothers, William Presherand Willard Presher and his wife Shirley; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Roberta Presher; his late wife, Eileen Presher; siblings, Elizabeth Hulbert, Walter Presher, Frank Presher, Lynn Presher, Mark Presher, Linda Weitz, and David Presher; nephew, Victor Presher.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14th at the Gray Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 100 East Main Street Port Jervis. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14th at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020