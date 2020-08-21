1/
Joseph B. "Brian" Lake
1940 - 2020
Joseph B. Lake "Brian"
October 22, 1940 - August 20, 2020
Napanoch, NY
May your memories of me be good ones. For this is only the beginning. Remember all that I have taught you and the strength I have shown you. But I have hung my waders and tied my last earthly fly. When it is your time you will find me in the most beautiful stream with my Daisy.
Joseph was born on October 22, 1940 to Joseph and Betty Lake in Napanoch. He died on August 20, 2020 at Orange Regional Hospital with his family by his side.
Joseph was married to Diane Fluckiger Lake for 60 years. They resided on "bean-hill" Napanoch in his grandparents' home where they went on and raised their six children.
Left to mourn are his wife, Diane at home; his children: Betty (Philip) Marks of Napanoch, Joseph Lake, Cindy (Robert) Earle of Ellenville, Theresa Lake of Napanoch, Scott (Darlene) Lake of Napanoch, Kimberly (Edward) Dawson of Ellenville; his grandchildren: Jesse (Jennifer) Marks, Joe Lake, Amanda Lake, Allie (Tim) Sze, Logan Lake, Brian Dawson, Rylie Lake, Andrew Dawson, Silas Lake, Veida Lake and Miles Dawson. Great grandchildren, Brayden and Julianna Marks, Elizabeth, Isabella and Alexander Sze, Brian and Wyatt Lake.
He was predeceased by his grandson, Jack Dawson.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 North Main St., Ellenville, NY. 845-647-4343. Personal condolences can be left for Joseph's family at www.loucksfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loucks Funeral Home Inc
79 N Main St
Ellenville, NY 12428
(845) 647-4343
Memories & Condolences
