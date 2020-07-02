1/1
Joseph Bernard Garvilla
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Bernard Garvilla
May 20, 1948 - June 27, 2020
Newcomb, NY — Formerly Chester, NY
Joseph Garvilla 72, died on June 27, 2020. Joe was born May 20, 1948 in Goshen, NY to Marjorie and Joseph Garvilla. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Joe served in the U.S. Coast Guard which set him up for his career as a Commercial Fisherman. He was a member of the Elks Club for 45 years. Joe was also an avid outdoorsman who loved living in the Adirondack community of Newcomb, NY.
He is survived by his son, Michael and wife, Beth of Georgetown, DE and his grandchildren, Stacey and husband, Ryan, Julie and Joseph; his brothers, Richard and wife, Lisa, and Brian and wife, Dina of Pine Bush, NY; his sisters: Dorothy and husband, Bob of Florida, NY, Janie and husband, Paul of Goshen, NY, Marilyn and husband, George of Slate Hill, NY, Margie and husband, Bernie and Nancy and husband, John of Chester, NY; his companion, Barbara Schrader of Newcomb, NY who he enjoyed spending time with and his faithful dog, Bart.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Betty and his parents, Joseph and Marjorie Garvilla.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Florida, NY. www.purtafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss you Joe. I know you loved the Adirondacks. Lots of great memories.
William G Zielinski
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved