Joseph Bernard Garvilla
May 20, 1948 - June 27, 2020
Newcomb, NY — Formerly Chester, NY
Joseph Garvilla 72, died on June 27, 2020. Joe was born May 20, 1948 in Goshen, NY to Marjorie and Joseph Garvilla. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Joe served in the U.S. Coast Guard which set him up for his career as a Commercial Fisherman. He was a member of the Elks Club for 45 years. Joe was also an avid outdoorsman who loved living in the Adirondack community of Newcomb, NY.
He is survived by his son, Michael and wife, Beth of Georgetown, DE and his grandchildren, Stacey and husband, Ryan, Julie and Joseph; his brothers, Richard and wife, Lisa, and Brian and wife, Dina of Pine Bush, NY; his sisters: Dorothy and husband, Bob of Florida, NY, Janie and husband, Paul of Goshen, NY, Marilyn and husband, George of Slate Hill, NY, Margie and husband, Bernie and Nancy and husband, John of Chester, NY; his companion, Barbara Schrader of Newcomb, NY who he enjoyed spending time with and his faithful dog, Bart.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Betty and his parents, Joseph and Marjorie Garvilla.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
