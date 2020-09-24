1/1
Joseph Brandon Cici
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Brandon Cici
July 20, 2001 - September 20, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Joseph Brandon Cici of New Windsor, NY, a student at Orange County Community College and area resident for 19 years, passed away on September 20, 2020 at home. He was 19.
The son of Robert A. Cici Sr. and Suk Yan Cici, Joseph was born on July 20, 2001 in Suffern, NY.
Joseph is survived his parents; one brother, Robert Cici Jr., two sisters, Rachel Cici and Stephanie Cici; and both grandfathers, Pasquale Cici and Steven Yan. He was a member of the NFA Crew team from 2018-2019.
Joseph always had a smile on his face. He cast a big shadow and was loved by everyone he met. He will be missed especially by his family and friends and everyone who knew him.
Visitation will be held from Noon to 3 & 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, and Noon to 3 and 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 28, at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Avenue, (Rte. 94) New Windsor, NY. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28 at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing. There is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time.
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved