Joseph Brandon Cici

July 20, 2001 - September 20, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Joseph Brandon Cici of New Windsor, NY, a student at Orange County Community College and area resident for 19 years, passed away on September 20, 2020 at home. He was 19.

The son of Robert A. Cici Sr. and Suk Yan Cici, Joseph was born on July 20, 2001 in Suffern, NY.

Joseph is survived his parents; one brother, Robert Cici Jr., two sisters, Rachel Cici and Stephanie Cici; and both grandfathers, Pasquale Cici and Steven Yan. He was a member of the NFA Crew team from 2018-2019.

Joseph always had a smile on his face. He cast a big shadow and was loved by everyone he met. He will be missed especially by his family and friends and everyone who knew him.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 3 & 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, and Noon to 3 and 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 28, at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Avenue, (Rte. 94) New Windsor, NY. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28 at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing. There is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time.

Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.



