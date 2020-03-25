|
|
Joseph C. Atkinson
August 22, 1990 - March 22, 2020
Happy Valley, OR - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Joseph Atkinson, of Happy Valley, OR, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at home. He was 29 years old.
Joseph grew up in Middletown, NY and was a 2008 Middletown High School Graduate. He went on to enlist in the U.S. Army.
Joseph spent the last decade living in Oregon. His greatest joy came from being a father to his two young sons. He enjoyed the beautiful outdoors of the Oregon coast.
Survivors include his wife, Bethany Atkinson of Happy Valley, OR; sons, Logan and Ian Atkinson of Happy Valley, OR; parents, Robert Irish and Denise Atkinson of Middletown, NY; siblings: Noah Atkinson (Jessica) of Virginia Beach, VA, Chloe Atkinson of Vancouver, WA, and Allison Irish of Middletown, NY; grandparents, Allen and Joan Bobb of Greenville, NY and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the current health situation a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Happy Valley, OR.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020