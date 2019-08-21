|
Joseph C. "JC" Gaspard, Jr.
December 31, 1952 - August 20, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Joseph Charles "JC" Gaspard, Jr., devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather and "Coach," passed away at Saint Luke's Hospital surrounded by family and friends on August 20, 2019.
JC was born on December 31, 1952 in Newburgh, New York, son of Joseph Charles Gaspard, Sr. and the late Joan M. Gaspard.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children: Joseph Charles Gaspard III and his wife, Teresa, Corinne Gaspard Kelly and her husband, Jason, and Jacqueline Gaspard Henderson and her husband, Kyle; his father, Joseph, Sr.; his brother, John T. Gaspard, Sr.; three sisters: Michelle Henny, Catherine Gaspard, Amelia Clark; six grandchildren: Greer and Laken Gaspard, Landon and Tylan Kelly, and Evelynn and Sybil Henderson; and many nieces and nephews.
JC was a lifelong resident of Newburgh, New York. He attended Newburgh Free Academy (NFA), under the watchful eye of his Vice Principal father and teacher mother. JC earned his Bachelor's of Arts degree from St. Francis College in Loretto, Pennsylvania and his Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz in Education and Administration. He followed in his parents footsteps, becoming a Business Teacher at NFA, where he taught for 27 years touching the lives of so many as a teacher, class advisor, soccer and tennis coach. JC also owned and operated Special Tees Plus and later partnered in Mixture Prints, with one of his former students and soccer player.
JC had a love for sports; the competition, the joy and the friendships it brought to his life. After his retirement from teaching, he was a regular on the tennis courts of The Powelton Club, where he was a member. He was on the staff of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Boys Tennis Championship. He won a Silver Medal in tennis during the New York State Senior Empire Games.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23rd, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, New York. A Celebration Mass of JC's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24th at The Church of St. Patrick and of St. Mary, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh, New York.
In JC's memory, donations may be made to the Boy's Goldback Tennis Club c/o Dennis Maher, 310 Chandler Lane, Montgomery, NY 12549 and/or the NFA Girls Tennis Club, c/o Gina Imperiale, 2 E Meadow Court, Hopewell Junction, New York 12533.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019