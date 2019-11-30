|
Joseph C. Van Duynhoven
February 12, 1928 - November 27, 2019
Warwick, NY
Joseph Cornelius van Duynhoven, 91, of Bellvale, NY, entered into eternal rest on November 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Born on February 12, 1928 in Halfweg, Netherlands, he was the son of the late John van Duynhoven and Marie Tol.
He served with the US Army from 1954-1956. Joseph married the love of his life, Cornelia Alders, on February 12, 1958 and together they shared 61 years. Their marriage has been a witness to the sacrament of Holy Matrimony to their children and grandchildren, an example of the definition of marriage. As the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Joe cherished his family and all the memories they created together.
A family statement reads: "Joe was a member of St. Stephen the Martyr Parish and enjoyed attending Mass and special events when possible. He was a master wood worker and he and Corry were known for their beautiful hand crafted gifts. Joe made sure that each of his children would enjoy his talent through the many bird houses and feeders he created. He was most proud of the Christmas crèches he made for his children and most especially the crèche he made and donated to his church. Upon his retirement, Joe delighted in traveling far and wide with his life-long partner. Their trips included several cross-country drives enjoying visits to almost every state. Many cruises and a Pilgrimage to Ireland rounded out their travel. Later on Dad continued to enjoy reminiscing about those adventures and sharing his memories with his family. A member of Warwick Golden Seniors, Joe enjoyed trips, activities and meals. He was blessed to enjoy his last Thanksgiving meal with these friends just last Thursday. "
The family would like to extend a word of thanks to Caren Johnson, dad's physical therapist, the Warwick Ambulance Corps, Hospice and the staff at ORMC for their outstanding and compassionate care for Dad and for the family during this difficult time.
He is survived by his wife, Corry van Duynhoven of Warwick; his sons: Casey van Duynhoven and his wife Lydia of Florida, NY and Mark van Duynhoven and his wife Michele of Annandale, NJ; his daughter Marie Malocsay and her husband Mark of Warwick; a sister-in-law Maggie van Duynhoven; nine grandchildren: Alexa, Casey, Elizabeth, Kristen, Carol, Kristine, Robyn, Thomas and Sarah; two great-grandsons: Jacob and John.
He was predeceased by siblings John, Peter, Jacoba, Engel and Jake, and a grandson Joseph.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, December 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave, Warwick.
A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Stephen Church, followed by private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warwick Ambulance, PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990 or Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019