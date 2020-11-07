Joseph Cabrera Genoski
February 13, 1998 - November 5, 2020
Monticello, NY
Joseph Cabrera Genoski, born Joseph Richard Genoski, Jr. of Monticello died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 22. Joe was born on February 13, 1998 in Harris, NY.
Joseph was a member of Family Church, located on M&M Road in Middletown NY. Joe was an amazing son, brother, uncle, and friend, who had a heart of gold, and was willing to help everyone. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Joe's latest adventure was working at YO1 as a chef's assistant. Joe had multiple talents: construction worker, landscaper, painter, and anything else that required hands on work. Joe had a passion for music, dancing, and was involved with the marching band most of his high school experience. He was a member of the Middies wrestling team, football team, and ROTC.
He is survived by his mom, Ana Rivera; his biological mother, Tami Barringer; his brother, Jonathan Barringer and his wife, Celina and their two children, Kinsley and Kayden; brother, Antonio Clarke and his wife, Kimberly and their children, Tairu, Taniah, and Antoinio Jr.; his sister, Patricia Genoski and her daughter, Emilia Hope; sister, Millie Torres and her husband, Donny Torres and their daughter, Aleyani. He also leaves behind several aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Genoski Sr.; maternal grandparents, James Barringer and Kathryn Barringer, and a sister, Hope Ann Genoski.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10 at Liberty Cemetery, located on Cold Spring Road in Liberty. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - facemasks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com