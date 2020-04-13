|
|
Joseph Carrick Morgan, Jr.
January 26, 1955 - April 6, 2020
Liberty, NY - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Joseph C. Morgan Jr., formerly of Port Jervis, NY, died Monday, April 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Monticello, NY. He was 65.
Joseph was born on January 26, 1955 in Havre de Grace, MD to the late Joseph C. Morgan, Sr. and the late Corcelia Decker.
A family statement read: "Joseph Morgan was a very loving and devoted father, brother, uncle and grandfather! He loved building and being outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was a true fighter as he battled cancer all the way till the end."
He is survived by his loving children: Joey Morgan, Bobby Joe Morgan, Richard Morgan and his girlfriend, Savannah, Kristina Morgan and her boyfriend, Erik; four siblings: Alana Talmadge, Greg Decker, Jeff Morgan and Julie Morgan; grandchildren: Jenica Sardina, Alyssa Guest, Devin Ivan, Richard Morgan, Brantley Olivio and Aaliyah Morgan; also, many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Dave; sisters, Cathy and Linda; and his grandson, Dustin Morgan.
There will be no visitation.
At this time, out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no services.
Cremation will be held at the MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020