Joseph Chernek
March 15, 1924 - March 11, 2020
Eugene, OR – Formerly of New Windsor, NY
After 95 years (He would only admit to 59), "Grandpa Joe" received a new assignment from his Lord and Master. It comes with a huge irrevocable sign-on bonus and a well-deserved reunion with beloved family and friends he has not seen for a long time. On March 11, 2020, he slipped peacefully into eternity at the home of his daughter, Nancy Killen in Eugene, Oregon who was with him at his side. Joseph was born on March 15, 1924 in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania to father Matusz Chernek and mother Amelia Tomka. He served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corp in World War ll and was stationed in the Pacific Theater; New Guinea, Philippines, Japan. After WW ll, he served in the Korean Occupation. He transferred to the USAF and served at several stateside bases. After retiring from the military, he worked for the federal government at West Point, New York and accrued 40 years of service.
He married Ann B. McLaughlin on October 5, 1949. He showed the true content of character by caring 13 years for Ann, who was paralyzed until her death, and raised their four children. He had many interests including gardening, yard sales, polka music, playing cards, collecting watches and clocks, reading cookbooks and woodworking magazines. He loved telling jokes – some that could be appreciated by all ages! He cheered his favorite football teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Army (West Point). He was quick to strike up a conversation with anyone who would give him an ear and a smile. He was known for catering weddings, and clam bakes with his children working by his side. He loved making "gourmet" dinners for the dogs and their size attested that they rarely missed a meal!
He was a former resident of New Windsor, New York. When he moved to Oregon, he found a new passion for riding his blue big beach cruiser bicycle – complete with motor of course, and always wearing his WW ll veterans cap to the local coffee shop, barber shop, and area stores. (Rode his bike until he was 90) (Many thanks to the employees of Bi Mart and Fred Meyers in Santa Clara) He left many wonderful memories for his family, an infectious smile, and his generosity, but perhaps the most meaningful were his endearing philosophies: Never throw anything away, Every day that you wake up - is a good day, and save your money for a rainy day.
You will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Joseph was a loving dad, father-in-law, grandpa and great grandpa. Joseph was preceded in eternity by siblings: Ludwig Chernek, John Chernek, Amelia Benik, Mary Jane Graham, Wilma Fusko, Emma Okapal, Emil Sosovicka; his wife, Ann; his first born son, Joseph Michael Chernek; and companion, Alice Menga. He is survived by sons, Wayne Chernek (Sue) grandchildren, Joseph and Peter of Newburgh; Paul Chernek of Holly Hills, FL and his daughter, Nancy Killen (Chip), grandchildren, Edwin and Bridget of Eugene, OR. Surviving siblings are Ann Beigay of Sarver, PA, Helen Brander of Mt Holly, NJ and Robert Sosovicka (Sandy) of Brackenridge, PA. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. His pride and joy was his great-granddaughter "Little Boss" Elena Marie!
Joseph was a member of American Legion Post 1796 New Windsor, NY Life member of the VFW Post 3965 Springfield, Oregon and the Elks Lodge 2145 Springfield, Oregon.
The family wishes to thank the following providers for their kindness and caring: Charles Zachem, DO, Dr. Jae H Lee, Melisa Manson, DPM, Dr. Lesli Smoluch, and Dr. Emma Junior (Ret).
Thank you to the following who shared memorable occasions with Grandpa Joe: Janice and Bob Coty, Ashley Crawford, Julie Penton, Molly Bedortha, Mary Ann Reilly, David Lux (Doc), Amber Major, Renie Walker, and Jessica Tower.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Cascade Health Solutions Hospice in Eugene, OR, or a Hospice in your community.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday March 18, at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave. (Rte. 94), New Windsor, NY. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery New Windsor,
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020