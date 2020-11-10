1/1
Joseph D. Burkhart
1966 - 2020
Joseph D. Burkhart
September 29, 1966 - November 6, 2020
Ausable Forks, NY
Joseph D. Burkhart, formerly of Monroe, and Cornwall, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. He was 54 years old. Son of the late Guy and Judith A. DeVoe Burkhart, he was born on September 29, 1966 in Queens, NY.
Joseph was a lifelong area resident. He was a Master Plumber who was self-employed, as well as being an active member of, and working for Union Local #373 in Cornwall, NY. Joseph loved listening to music, and enjoyed spending time being active in the great outdoors, and was an avid sports enthusiast.
Joseph is survived by his son, Guy Burkhart (Amanda Josef) of Williston Park, NY; his daughter, Kara McMorrow-Kwallasser and her husband, Sean of Highland Mills, NY; his daughter, Alyssa Burkhart (Tim Loughran) of Cornwall, NY; and his daughter, Jenna Burkhart of Cornwall, NY. Also surviving are his sister, Jaye Burkhart and her husband, Chris of Ausable Forks, NY; sister, Jynel Nagle and her husband, Neal of Kings Park, NY; two grandchildren, Braelan and Rowan; mother of his children, Christine Burkhart; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his sister, Jody Vite.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 13, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950, Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60611. www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
NOV
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
