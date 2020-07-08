1/1
Joseph D. Hull
September 11, 2012 - July 5, 2020
Wallkill , NY
Joseph D. Hull, 7 of Wallkill, NY, passed away with his father by his side in a tragic early morning house fire on Sunday, July 5th. Joseph was born on September 11, 2012 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Sarah (Ruter) Hull and Joe Hull.
Joseph was a happy and energetic boy, brimming with enthusiasm and love for life. He was known as Mr. Happy; spreading smiles, laughter and mirth everywhere he went. At EJR Elementary School he was known for his kindness, sense of humor and willingness to help. He was always a "bucket filler"; giving an encouraging word to lift others up. This year in second grade he received the "future president" award for recognition of being a great leader. He had a bright imagination and a creative mind; telling stories, making up games, composing spontaneous piano songs and building ramps for his scooter. He enjoyed bike riding, taking care of his dog Jake, snuggling on the couch and Nerf gun battles with friends. Joseph loved his family and friends deeply and unconditionally.
Joseph's light shined brightly and did not waver; always warming hearts, bringing joy and dancing, even in the rain.
He is survived by his mother, Sarah; his sister, Sonja and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home in New Paltz, NY. However, NYS Covid-19 guidelines restrict this to a limit of 50 people per set of calling hours. A service will follow at at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11 at the Reformed Church of New Paltz. Family members and close friends can attend not to exceed 120 people. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/newpaltzreformedchurch. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph Dennis Hull may be sent to: The Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators (AOGPE), PO Box 234, Amenia, NY 12501 or by visiting the Academy's website, www.ortonacademy.org. The Orton-Gillingham Approach is used for the treatment of dyslexia.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Joseph, by visiting www.copelandhammerl.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
