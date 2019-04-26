|
|
Joseph D. Morrow
August 17, 1950 - April 25, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Joseph D. Morrow passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was 68 years old. Son of the late Robert H. and Barbara Conklin Morrow, he was born August 17, 1950 in Tuxedo, New York.
Joseph was a Truck Driver for Blue Circle Raya Cement Company in Nyack, NY.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Morrow, at home; his daughter, Patti-Jo Morrow of New Windsor, NY; brothers: Richard L. of Palm Coast, FL, Donald of Newton Falls, OH; sister, Pamela Bartlett of Washingtonville, NY; sister-in-laws: Lavilla Kelly, Diane Pierre, Debbie Carcich, Lucy Malone and Tom Malone. He is predeceased by his brothers: Robert, Paul, Samuel, and his sisters: Mary Lunde and Gail Morrow.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 29th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home, Tuesday April 30th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Airmont Cemetery in Airmont, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019