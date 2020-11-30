Joseph E. Mulligan
September 29, 1948 - November 28, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Joseph E. Mulligan of Pine Bush, NY unexpectedly entered into eternal rest at home on November 28, 2020. The son of the late Stanley and Florence (Linehan) Mulligan, Joe was born on September 29, 1948 in Yonkers, NY.
A graduate of Yonkers High School, Joe worked as a Steamfitter for Local 543. He proudly served as a police officer for the Westchester County Police Department until his retirement in 1987. In support of his local community he served as a police officer for the Village of Montgomery. He started employment with the U.S. Treasury Department as a Federal Police Officer at the U.S. Mint at West Point, NY in 1988 until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the FOP and the WCPROA. Throughout his career Joe was recognized with many awards including the prestigious Macy Police Award. Joe's interests included hunting, fishing, and cruising with his family. Joe was passionate about classic high performance cars and sports, especially the New York Mets.
Joe is survived by his wife, Ute of 31 years at home; his daughter, Maria, her husband, Jeffrey and grandson, Connor Nathanson of Sandy Hook, CT. Survivors also include his sister, JoAnn and Peter Staples of Ocean, NJ; sister, Mary Mulligan and Patricia Marinan of New Windsor, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his brother, Michael Mulligan of Ocean, NJ.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Gary Stymiloski Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 27 Hawthorne, NY 10532-0027.
Services are to be held in a private and intimate ceremony. Arrangements are entrusted to Gagan Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com