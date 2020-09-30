Joseph Edgar Wenz

April 3, 1930 - September 28, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Joseph E. Wenz a long time Barber and resident of the area passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Lukes Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh with his family by his side. He was 90.

Joseph is the son of the late Edwin Wenz and Gertrude Krug Wenz of Pine Bush, NY.

Survivors include his children: Joseph Wenz and wife, Joanne of Wallkill, Sheila Weddell and husband, Donald of Newburgh, Marcella Vitek and husband, John of Wallkill and Bruce Regan and wife, Marianne of Walden; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Norman Sivertsen of Montgomery and several nieces and nephews.

Joseph is predeceased by his wife, Marcella Regan Wenz; brother, Phil Wenz of Pine Bush; nephew, Robert Wenz of Pine Bush and sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Sivertsen of Montgomery.

There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2nd at Most Precious Blood Church in Walden, NY. Cremation will take place in Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh.

Donations can be made to the Food Pantry of Montgomery, 2200 Ste. Route 208, Montgomery, N.Y. 12549.

Arrangements were entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, Inc.



