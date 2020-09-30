1/1
Joseph Edgar Wenz
April 3, 1930 - September 28, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Joseph E. Wenz a long time Barber and resident of the area passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Lukes Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh with his family by his side. He was 90.
Joseph is the son of the late Edwin Wenz and Gertrude Krug Wenz of Pine Bush, NY.
Survivors include his children: Joseph Wenz and wife, Joanne of Wallkill, Sheila Weddell and husband, Donald of Newburgh, Marcella Vitek and husband, John of Wallkill and Bruce Regan and wife, Marianne of Walden; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Norman Sivertsen of Montgomery and several nieces and nephews.
Joseph is predeceased by his wife, Marcella Regan Wenz; brother, Phil Wenz of Pine Bush; nephew, Robert Wenz of Pine Bush and sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Sivertsen of Montgomery.
There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2nd at Most Precious Blood Church in Walden, NY. Cremation will take place in Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh.
Donations can be made to the Food Pantry of Montgomery, 2200 Ste. Route 208, Montgomery, N.Y. 12549.
Arrangements were entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc

2 entries
September 30, 2020
Uncle Joe has always been our calm thru stormy times. His humor never ending. His devotion to his family unmeasurable. An absolutely beautiful man that we were so lucky to call Uncle. Thank you Uncle Joe and God Bless you.
Suzanne Wenz Charres
Family
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard E Ryan
