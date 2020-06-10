Joseph F. Egan, Sr.
March 16, 1926 - June 7, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Joseph F. Egan Sr. of Wallkill, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Kaplan Hospice Residence in Newburgh. He was 94. The son of the late John J. and Mary Elizabeth Flynn Egan, he was born March 16, 1926 in Waterbury Connecticut.
Joseph graduated from Ulster County Community College at the age of 50 in 1976, with a degree in Business Studies, proving you are never too old learn.
Joseph was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Gardiner, a life member of Knights of Columbus Council 5800 New Paltz, American Legion 1034 Wallkill past Commander, and VFW Post 8645 New Paltz. He was retired after 22 years in the Air Force and Navy, having served during three wars- World War II, Korea & Vietnam. He also retired from the US Postal Service in Wallkill, NY and from the Five Star Inn at Stewart Air base. He was also a Deputy for the Ulster County Sheriff's Office in the early 1970's. He was a former member of Wallkill School Board, Wallkill, NY where he served for 18 years, 4 years as Board President. He was also the head umpire and co-founder of the Wallkill Area Little League.
He was the widower of Mary Jane McCabe.
Survivors include his daughter, Maryjane Young of New Brighton, PA; sons, Joseph F. Egan Jr. of Wallkill, NY, Michael P. Egan and Linda of Denver, NC, Robert A. Egan and Theresa of Modena, NY, and William D. Egan and Debbie of Perkasie, PA; brother, Richard of Meridan CT. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Patricia, Shannon, Amanda, Ashley, Danielle, Sean, Ryan (Sondra), Amy (Frank), William (Joanna), Andrew (Gabriella) and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents he is also predeceased by sons John and James and brother John Egan.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY, with certain restrictions in place.
A graveside service and burial will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St Charles Cemetery Gardiner, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66657 or a favorite charity of one's choice.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill/Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.