Joseph F. Szeli, III

July 3, 2020

Newburgh, NY

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father- in- law, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Joseph F. Szeli III., who entered into rest on Friday, July 3, 2020 at home with his family in Newburgh, NY. He was 69.

He was the son of the late Joseph F. Szeli, Jr., and Clara (Russio) Szeli.

Joseph was a Veteran of the National Guard Army division active duty status 1973. Joseph retired from USMA, West Point where he proudly worked for almost 40 years as a butcher. Joe always said " when retirement came he was getting out of the freezer to enjoy the sun." True to his word on the day of his retirement Joe moved to Las Vegas for 15+ years. He recently came back to Newburgh to be closer to his children, grandchildren, siblings, cousins and Calvary Cemetery where his parents are laid to rest for the remainder of his retirement.

Joseph is survived by his former wife, Margaret Szeli of New Paltz, and their four children, Gina Al-Zaheri and husband, Adel of Poughkeepsie, Lisa Szeli and Jason Bramall of Newburgh, Trisha Szeli of Manhattan and his name legacy, Joseph F. Szeli IV, and wife, Doreen of Newburgh; his loyal brother, Robert Szeli and wife, Suzanne of Newburgh; his loving and devoted sister who was with him at his time of death, Diane Szeli of Newburgh; nine grandchildren, Alexander Bramall and wife, Jessica, of Aliso Viejo California, Nicholas Bramall, Alyssa Brown, Mikayla Brown, Madison Brown, Ava Alicea, Giana Szeli, Joseph F. Szeli V. who proudly carries out the legacy of his name, and Viviana Szeli; two great grandchildren, Oliver and Brielle Tucker; and five nephews. Joe is also survived by many cousins that span from Georgia to all the way up north who will miss his daily GM (good morning texts).

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. Following visitation a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Parish of St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY. Private Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.

Burial of Cremains will take place Monday, July 13, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Rt. 9W South & Route 94, New Windsor, NY 12553.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



