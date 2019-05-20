|
Joseph Felicello
02/11/1948 - 05/19/2019
Newburgh , NY
Joseph J. Felicello of Newburgh, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh. He was 71. Joseph was born in Newburgh, NY on February 11, 1948. He was the son of the late Dominick & Antoinette Mileo Felicello.
Joseph was the owner of JJF Trucking, Marlboro. He was a loving and generous father, dedicated to his family, friends and his business.
Survivors include his wife Theresa Oppenheim Felicello of Newburgh, his sons; Joseph & Janine Felicello of Highland, Mark & Ariana Antonelli Felicello of New Windsor & Wesley Francis of Newburgh, his daughters; Brittney Felicello of Newburgh & Celine Felicello & Edward Smith of Newburgh, his 5 grandchildren; Kacie Felicello, Achille Antonelli, Lexi Winters, Joseph Felicello & Ethan Joseph Smith, his brothers; Dominick & Janet Felicello of Marlboro, John & Natalie Felicello of Marlboro, his sisters; Maria & John Noto of Milton, Angel DeSantis of Marlboro, Annette Feroli of Marlboro, his sister in law Kathy Felicello of Newburgh and many nieces & nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Anthony Felicello.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Thursday morning at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro with Pastor Thomas Dicks officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2019