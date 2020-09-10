1/1
Joseph Francis Kameen
1950 - 2020
Joseph Francis Kameen
March 8, 1950 - September 5, 2020
Dingmans Ferry, PA
Joseph Francis Kameen, 70, of Dingmans Ferry, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital, Morristown, NJ. Joseph attended and graduated from Forest Regional High School with honors in 1968; East Stroudsburg University, Cum Laude in 1972 and the Dickinson School of Law, Cum Laude in 1980.
In his long and distinguished career, Judge Kameen taught English at East Stroudsburg High School; practiced law in Allentown, PA and then practiced law in Milford for many years before serving as an Assistant District Attorney and then First Assistant District Attorney for Pike County before his election to Judge. In his most recent position beginning in 2004, Judge Kameen was the President Judge of Common Pleas of Pike County where his responsibilities included the Administration of County Court, Presiding Judge in Criminal, Juvenile, Civil and Family Law Proceedings; Chairman of Criminal Justice Advisory Board and the Pike County Prison Board.
Judge Kameen participated with many organizations, including Legal Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania; Pike County Economic Development Corp., Private Industrial Council of Northeast, PA; Pike County Bar Association; Penn State Paralegal Instructor; Pennsylvania District Attorney Association; Dickinson School of Law NE PA Alumni Association. He was a member of the Pike County Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association and the American Bar Association. In addition to his legal pursuits Joseph was a coach for Babe Ruth Baseball.
The son of the late Paul and Elizabeth (O'Neill) Kameen, Joseph was born on March 8, 1950 in Carbondale, PA.
He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth (Erickson) Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, PA; daughter, Elizabeth Nora Kameen at home; three sons, Paul Arthur Kameen at home; Jonathon Kameen and Meagen of Milford, PA and Daniel Kameen and Jen of Milford; sister, Elizabeth Kameen of Baltimore, MD; two brothers, Paul Kameen of Olympia, WA and Patrick Kameen of Lancaster, PA; grandchildren: Nixon, Silas, Bailey and Madison; mother in law, Nora Mostellar who has been by his side throughout his illness.
Family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., Friday, September 11 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Milford, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, September 11 at St. Vincent de Paul Church with Rev. John B. Boyle officiating. Burial will follow Mass at the Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, PA. Memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association at 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 www.stroyanfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church,
Funeral services provided by
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 10, 2020
Love to the family. Joe and I played together when we were kids on Higgins St. He was always a lot smarter than me. I hope all of your memories are as positive as mine forever.
Jim Pribula
Classmate
September 10, 2020
Your passing is noted especially in view of what you have done for our family.
Joseph T Bator
Significant Other
September 9, 2020
I am sadden to hear read of Judge Kameen's passing. I was one of his students back in the early '70's he was a great teacher and was always an easy going guy. He had alot patients. Especially having me as a student. May he R.I.P. and his family find comfort from the Lord.
Pete Howey
Student
