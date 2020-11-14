Joseph Frank Mlcoch
January 11, 1928 - November 12, 2020
Roscoe, NY
Joseph Frank Mlcoch, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was 92.
He was the son of Mary and Joseph Mlcoch, born on January 11, 1928 in Queens, NY.
Joseph spent his childhood growing up under the care of his mother after losing his father to tuberculosis at an early age. He started his working career with Frederick Brothers Electric in New York City. He enrolled in the U.S. military serving with the First Army 294th Transportation Company in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1952 as PFC with the commendation of Army of OCC Med Ger. He worked for Bendix Aviation, Teterboro, New Jersey for 40 years as lead electrician and retiring to Roscoe, NY. Joseph loved his wife and children; he will be sadly missed by his sons and friends.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons: Joseph J. Mlcoch of Ellenville, NY, Jeffery F. Mlcoch of Troy, VA and his children, and John M. Mlcoch of Norwich, VT; as well as his step-brother, Bouhamil Krepela of Paramus, NJ. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Anna, to whom he was married to for 53 years.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, November 16 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Monday, November 16 at Gate of Heaven Church, Roscoe, NY. Interment is to follow at Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY with full military honors.
Guidelines set forth by the State of New York will be followed, social distancing and masks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com